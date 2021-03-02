Altoona Area School District offering free meals to virtual students

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A food program hosted by the Altoona Area School District is now available for students who are attending school virtually full-time or those who are in cyber programs.

According to the district, 10 meals will be provided in total: five for breakfast and five for lunch for each child age 18 and under. The food will be distributed weekly on Wednesdays or Thursdays.

Students in the district that are in the hybrid model of instruction receive meals daily when they are at school in-person and have the option to take home meals for the days they are not in school physically.

To sign up for the meals. you must fill out an order form provided by the district. To continue to receive meals, you must fill out this form every week. This week, orders are from March 2 at 8 a.m. until March 5 at 10 a.m.

Pick-up is available at the Washington & Jefferson Building (2nd Ave side) at 420 1st Ave. from 12 to 2 p.m. Participants can select a specific date for pick-up when they fill out the form.