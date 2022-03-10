ALTOONA, Pa– The Altoona Area School District officials are working to resolve a cyber security attack this district faced Wednesday afternoon, according to the letter emailed to faculty.

The letter stated that the hack only impacted certain internal system parts. Those systems have been taken offline out of safety and caution.

So far, there has been no evidence if the data has been misused.

The district said they are launching an investigation into the attack, which includes working with forensic advisors and an external legal counsel.