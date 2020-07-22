Altoona Area School District gives parents option to choose in person classes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The end of summer is only five weeks away and to parents, that means back to school planning.

However, this year’s “back to school” plans are going to look a lot different due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Altoona Area School District announced last night three different options for parents to choose from.

The first option is to send kids back to in person classes, following social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

The second option is to use the Standard Cyber Method, which involves a separate curriculum and teachers than what is used in person.

The third option, one that’s being rolled out this fall, is the Virtual Program—which will mirror the classroom experience, teachers and all.

“Our plan with our virtual [program] will be graded assignments,” said Charles Prijatelj, superintendent of the Altoona Area School District, “it will mirror the classwork that’s going on in the building, with the idea that when the parents decide to send the child back to school the child will basically be within a day or two of all of his or her classroom peers.”

The school district says that the main goal is to provide options so that each child can come back when he or she feels safe and comfortable to do so.