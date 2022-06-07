ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School District is continuing to eye up a property tax increase as part of next year’s school budget, something that hasn’t happened since the 2017/2018 school year.

The proposed budget would see a maximum of a 4.9% increase for property owners. This equates to about $30 per $100,000 in your home and property value.

It should be noted though, that due to the Homeland Act changes, homes assessed at $133,000 and less would not see an increase.

The school board is currently aiming for a $6.5 million budget with a 6.2093 milage.