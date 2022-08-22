ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Area School District is highlighting safety tips for students, parents, and drivers.

The tips focus on students who walk to and from school rather than taking a bus. The new school year starts Wednesday.

The district says students who live within a mile and a half of their school are walkers. Out of the school’s 7,000 students, around 1,500 fit in that group.

“We would remind students to always use caution when crossing the streets,” District Director of Security and Safety Bill Pfeffer said. “Use the crosswalks provided in the city streets. Adhere to [crossing guard] directives. Look both ways, please don’t dart in between cars that may be stopped for red lights.”

Pfeffer emphasized that students, especially younger ones, should walk in groups as a “buddy system,”. The more students walking together, the better.

He said that students should also try to wear bright-colored clothing. As the school year starts it can still be quite dark outside when students are walking to school. Bright-colored clothing can help make sure that students are visible to drivers.

Pfeffer added drivers should be cautious the first few days of school and leave earlier than usual to reach their destination on time.

“There’s going to be a lot more kids out and about,” Pfeffer said. “Do expect delays, … whether it’s work, a doctor’s appointment, and so on.”