Altoona Area Public Library offers cursive writing course

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Elementary schools are starting to use more advanced technology, and with more devices comes less of a need for a pen and paper

A local high school teacher says that her students couldn’t understand her cursive writing.

Most adults don’t have to worry about being able to give their signature, sign a check, or even read an old document.

However, our up and coming generations may struggle. Due to not being able to write or read cursive.

“Whenever we are not teaching kids how to read and write cursive, we are knowingly creating a language barrier between this generation and the past generations,” said Alexis Stahl: Assistant youth room supervisor, Altoona Area Public Library.

Aside from the history, youth room supervisor, Kristy Wall says that there are other reasons that kids should learn.

“Cursive is great for those who are differently-abled, especially children with dyslexia. When you think about how often b’s and d’s are confused as early elementary students. It’s very common to confuse a B and a D when you’re writing in cursive b’s, and d’s look nothing alike,” said Kristy wall: Youth room supervisor, Altoona Area Public Library.

It may not be a requirement in some schools anymore, but there are definitely local groups, like the library who are willing to help.