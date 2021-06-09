Altoona Area Public Library hosts kids summer reading program

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If your child has a love for reading, a program this summer can make sure they don’t fall behind.

The Altoona Area Public Library is holding a summer quest all season long.

It all starts June 12th at Lakemont Park from 1 PM to 4 PM.

The library has temporarily been displaced for the last 6 months after a flood, but that isn’t stopping their 8 week-long program.

Children in kindergarten, all the way to 7th grade are welcome.

The kickoff will include children making stuffed animals, a storytime stage, and a story walk through the park.

This year kids will also get a journal to help foster a love of writing.

The library said the goal of the program is for kids to explore everything the library has to offer.

“It is so important to get our youth reading to continue that education and that love of reading when school is out during the summertime,” Altoona Area Public Library Assistant Youth Room Service Supervisor Justina Fuller said.

“We are a place where they can start to learn about what they want to be when they grow up if they have an interest in something we have a ton of non-fiction items they can start exploring that,” Altoona Area Public Library Executive Director Jennifer Knisely said.

After the flood in the library, they are temporarily in the transportation center in downtown Altoona.

Repairs are estimated to be completed mid to late July.