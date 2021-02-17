Altoona Area Library: New temporary site during building repairs

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area Public Library will have a temporary site for readers to get their books while repairs continue in the building from a water main break.



Their temporary site will be at the Altoona Transportation Center (1231 11th Avenue) starting Feb. 16. Community members are invited to call ahead for book browsing, where they can pick up library holds.

The number to call ahead is 814-232-7295. They will be open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The library has been closed to the public since the water main break in December of 2020. While repairs are underway, the extensive damage to the flooring has not warranted the public’s return. This temporary site has been done in partnership with the City of Altoona and the Altoona Parking Authority.

“The damages to the library’s facility have caused an extended disruption to much needed services to our community,” Executive Director Jennifer Knisely said. “This is the first step in restoring some of those services.”