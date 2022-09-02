BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 2023 Library ferret calendar is officially on sale and features 365 days of ferret fun.

The Altoona Area Public Library often plays host to a group of ferrets. The ferrets can often be seen in the library running around and bringing joy to the occupants.

The 2023 calendar costs $10 or $13 if you order it only. You can buy it at the youth room desk or the adult circulation desk in the library.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the care of the library ferrets. You can order the Calender and have it shipped to your door here.