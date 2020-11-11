Altoona Area High School welcomes back students this Thursday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Area High Schoolers will be walking the halls of their brand new school on Thursday.

While the construction of the school was expected to finish in early July, the virus delayed those plans.

But now two years later, the school staff is ready to open the school’s doors and welcome back students.

The project cost 88 million dollars but superintendent Dr. Charles Prijatelj said it was well worth it.

“This building, the board’s decision to build it, the community’s support of it…. it just shows that Altoona cares about education. Altoona cares about its children and Altoona cares about its future

Some classrooms still need rearranging, and books put away on classroom shelves,” Prijatelj said.

Prijatelj said that come Thursday, everything will be ready and in its place.

“As you go through the building it’s a little stark still but slowly but surely we’re making it home. Teachers are moving in and really making all the areas their own,” Prijatelj said.

As for the students, Prijatelj said they can’t wait.