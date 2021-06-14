Altoona Area High School holds building dedication and open house ceremony

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Area School District held a building dedication ceremony and open house for the new Altoona Area High School Monday afternoon. This dedication marked the official opening of the newly-renovated high school to the public and the conclusion of a six-year project.

Mayor Matt Pacifico, the Altoona Area School District Administration, the high school’s music department, and the KCBA architects were all in attendance for the event. The event had an official ribbon-cutting followed by public tours of the new building by student ambassadors.

The three-story building includes a new auditorium, a visual arts studio, a broadcasting studio, robotics and engineering labs, and learning common areas.

The principal of Altoona Area High School, Andrew Neely, said there has been positive feedback for the new building from students and parents, especially.

“It was great to finally open the doors to the public,” Neely said. “We’ve been open to students since the beginning of the school year. It was great to be able to open the doors to allow the public to come in and see this wonderful high school complex.”