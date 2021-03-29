Altoona Area High School closes temporarily after COVID-19 cases

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —The Altoona Area High School will temporarily close March 30 after six cases of COVID-19 were reported.



The district plans to reopen the high school April 7. The high school is the only building that will be closed during this time period. All extracurricular activities are suspended as of March 29 and will resume April 5.

According to the district, the threshold for Altoona Area High School is six cases. In accordance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the building must temporarily close after hitting that threshold until disinfecting is complete.

Only essential personnel will be permitted in the building during the temporary closure. Superintendent Dr. Charles A. Prijatelj reminds students that anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home from school and contact their healthcare provider.