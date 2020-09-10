Altoona Area High School buildings almost done with construction

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — New school buildings at the Altoona Area Highschool are finally almost finished after a year under construction, officials announced.

The district superintendent stated September 10 that Building A should be ready by the end of the week and Building B should be ready by the end of the month.

He also mentioned that it will take a bit longer to move into the buildings given the size and quantity of classrooms within the school’s old buildings, but confirmed the new buildings will be up and running before the end of the school year.