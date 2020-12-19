Altoona area families get a Christmas surprise from Santa and local police

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With Christmas around the corner, the community is coming together to show kindness.

Three Altoona area families got a visit from Santa and local police officers Saturday morning. Professionals Auto Body partnered with the Altoona and Logan Township police departments along with the Blair County sheriff to spread Christmas joy to local families.

“It’s just nice to see because you have the police cars pulling up with the lights and sirens so it gets their attention and I don’t think they are expecting Santa to get out of a police car so whenever Santa gets out of the police car their eyes light up it’s great,” Altoona Police Department, sergeant Matt Plummer said.

Along with Santa’s visit, kids also received gifts.

The pandemic did have some changes in the tradition this year.

“Usually we are able to go in the homes and visit for 20 to 30 minutes and sit down with Santa and the kids can actually get on Santa’s lap and things like that, but this year it was different, it was more of the outside visits as you saw on the porches,” Plummer said.

Professionals Auto Body owner, Ron Perretta, said along with helping families, there is another reason this idea came about.

“Bring everybody together so that the kids would see that the police aren’t bad people and then with the police delivering with Santa Clause gifts, it just put them in a better light with the kids,” Perretta said.

And this tradition is here to stay.

“I think that as they see the money working, the donations even become bigger, that’s how we see it, without a doubt this will grow and continue on,” Perretta said.

Santa and local police officers are making their next stop on Monday to visit more families.