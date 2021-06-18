Altoona apartment fire displaces numerous residents

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Altoona Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the city Friday evening.

Fire officials say 12 people have been displaced by the fire that started on the top floor of the building at 4th Avenue and 7th Street around 7 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the blaze. One firefighter reportedly suffered a minor injury.

Stay with WTAJ on-air and online for the latest updates.