Altoona and PennDOT prepared to keep roads clean

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — PennDOT and Altoona City officials are prepared to keep the roads clean, but it could take some time before they clear roads of the snow.

Press officer for PennDot District 9, Tara Henry, said anytime there is snow falling the roads can be covered.

It could take a snowplow several hours to complete their route.

“We do encourage people if they do not need to be out to stay home and to keep in mind that roads won’t be there when the snow is falling but they still will be drivable,” Henry said.

And another reminder…

“To remove snow from their vehicle before traveling so that snow blowing off their vehicle isn’t a hazard for other drivers,” Henry said.

The city of Altoona’s public works director, Nathan Kissell asks for drivers to be aware when parking along the street to help plow trucks get through.

“The width of the city streets because of the parking situation is tight for the trucks to get through so we ask residents to park as tight as they can to the curb,” Kissell said.

Kissell asks the community to be patient as they don’t have an unlimited amount of trucks. During a snowstorm, they typically stay on main roads until the snow stops.

“A lot of people call in about the road in front of their house and it just takes time our goal is to have the road passible within 24 hours after the snow stops,” Kissell said.

Another thing the city asks you to do is clear out fire hydrants for first responders.