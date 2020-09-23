Altoona allowing more fans in stadium

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you were missing Friday night football, you’re in luck.

The Altoona Area School District approved to allow spectators at sporting events at 33% capacity beginning this Friday.

The Mountain Lions will open at Mansion Park against Cumberland Valley.

Everyone attending is required to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and spread out.

Altoona superintendent Dr. Charles Prijatelj is asking fans to buy tickets ahead of time to help avoid a group gathering at the ticket window.

Despite complications, Dr. Prijatelj thinks this decision will benefit the community.

“The board wanted to ensure that the parents could watch the children play and we could return the district to some level of normalcy even though we are dealing with COVID,” Dr. Prijatelj said.

Tickets for the Friday nights game will be pre-sold tomorrow from 3 to 5:30 pm at the Mansion Park Stadium ticket window.

If everything runs smoothly the board will consider increasing the capacity limit to 50% starting the beginning of October.