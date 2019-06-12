Alpha Fire Company resuscitate a cat in Ferguson Township house fire

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews responded to a kitchen fire in a house on Butternut Street in Ferguson Township.

Alpha Fire Company, along with Ferguson Township police and other emergency personnel responded to a call of a kitchen fire at 9 am this morning. Officials say there were able to put the fire out within 19 minutes, and no damage was done to the outside of the house.

The kitchen was completely destroyed.

No injuries were reported but fire crews had to resuscitate a cat that remained in the house during the fire.

With the help of new animal oxygen mask from the Bellefonte Moose Lodge, firefighters were able to successfully resuscitate the cat. The cat is doing well now.