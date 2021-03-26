Almost a dozen crews fight Blair County brush fire

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters in Logan Township responded to a brush fire early Friday afternoon.

Crews arrived at Fowler Lane, Homers Gap at 12:07 p.m. A caller told 911 a downed residential electrical line sparked brush and grass, leading the fire to spread to a garage and vehicle on the property.

No injuries were reported. The fire quickly spread as high winds fanned the flames.

“Our first concern was to protect the residence on the property where the fire started, while we developed an attack plan and called in additional resources,” United Assistant District Chief Tom Pringle said.

According to officials, the growth of the fire reached approximately eight acres in size and threatened two additional structures as the fire moved southeast toward Moyer Lan and Nelson Road. About 55 firefighters from 11 companies were at the scene and were able to successfully create a line around the perimeter by 2:30 p.m. A forest fire crew from the Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources will take over in the evening to monitor it overnight.