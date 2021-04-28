Allergy specialist offers treatment to help children with peanut allergies

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A local allergy specialist is offering a treatment to help children with peanut allergies, a common, but dangerous condition.

The Central PA Asthma and Allergy Care facility now prescribes Palforzia, the first product approved by the FDA to induce tolerance to peanuts in children ages 4 to 17.

Patients start by receiving a very small amount of peanut protein, which is increased over a 6 month period and then maintained after that.

“It is a level of comfort and relief for parents, they are still concerned of course, but they feel they have better control over their children and the potential of reaction,” The Central PA Asthma and Allergy Care Physician Dr. Michael Davies said.

Dr. Davies emphasizes it’s not known how long the treatment will be effective, he adds that it has side effects and is not for everyone.

He asks anyone considering this treatment to discuss it with their primary physician to see if it is right for them.