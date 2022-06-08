UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Labor shortages and increased demand is impacting airlines nationwide, including the University Park Airport in State College.

In a Facebook post from University Park Airport on June 4, it said that Allegiant would be suspending service. Allegiant spokeswoman Sonya Padget said that the suspension of services is because of labor and demand constraints.

“We are sorry to let our travelers know that due to labor and demand constraints affecting the entire airline industry, Allegiant has made the difficult decision to suspend service at University Park Airport.”

The airline provided direct flights to Orlando and Saint Petersburg, Florida.