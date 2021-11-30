Allegheny Township PD receives $10k donation from Fiore Toyota

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After hearing that local law enforcement was in need of bulletproof vests, Fiore Toyota decided to step in and help.
With this $10,000 donation, the Allegheny Township Police Department will be able to purchase a vest for every officer on the police force.
Owner Daniel Fiore said he was happy to make the donation, saying the police do a great job of serving the community and are always just a call away.
“It doesn’t matter how much you give, I think every little bit helps,” Fiore said. “Ya know, we work and live here, and the police department is here to protect us. I think everyone needs to chip in and make it a better place if you can”
By providing more protection for the police department, Fiore said it’s also providing protection to his employees, customers and community.
