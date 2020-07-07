Allegheny Township fire departments disabled due to Coronavirus outbreak

ALLEGHENY TWP., Pa. (WTAJ) — A Coronavirus outbreak in a Pennsylvania community has sidelined its fire departments. The two stations that make up the Allegheny Township Fire Department in Armstrong County are out of service indefinitely.

After the department held a gathering on the Fourth of July, a member tested positive for Coronavirus and potentially exposed as many as 45 people. Four Allegheny Township police officers are also self-quarantining because of possible exposure from being out on emergency calls with the firefighter.

We decided to put the fire departments out of service. The county recommended a 72-hour window before firemen were tested and then well go back into service. Greg Primm, Allegheny Township Manager



For now, the closest surrounding departments are handling emergency calls for Allegheny Township. The township manager says the fire department will be out of service for at least 72 hours. However, it could last longer.