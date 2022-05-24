BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Stop by Downtown Hollidaysburg next Friday for the 10th annual Allegheny Street Cruise-In car show event hosted by the Borough of Hollidaysburg.

On June 3 from 6 to 9 p.m., there will be music from “The Fabulous Flashbacks” provided courtesy of Hollidaysburg Area Arts Council. Enjoy the free music and family-friendly downtown atmosphere while also checking out participating vehicles. There will even be dash plaques, goodie bags, door prizes and awards.

All vehicles 1972 and older are welcome to participate in the cruise-in event on a first-come basis. Vehicles will be allowed into the event beginning at 5 p.m.

Visitors to the event with non-participating vehicles may use the free parking in the Blair County Parking Deck on the corner of Union and Mulberry Streets.

The event, which is sponsored by Stuckey Automotive, began with the borough’s 175th anniversary 10 years ago.