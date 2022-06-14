CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site is hosting a free three-mile Summit Level hike this upcoming Sunday, June 19, at 2 p.m.

The Summit Level was the highest point that the Allegheny Portage Railroad crossed the Allegheny Mountains. Participants will learn about the inclines and levels of the railroad, how the system functioned, the town of Summitville and much more.

Joined by a Park Ranger, the three-mile hike will take place at the head of Inclined Plane 6 and continue to where the former Summit Hotel was in Summitville, near the head of Inclined Plane 5. Reservations are required for this free hike and can be made by calling the Visitor Center at (814) 886-6150.

Participants are encouraged to wear good walking shoes and bring water. The hike will take place rain or shine.

The Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site is located 20 miles west of Altoona, off the Gallitzin exit of US Highway 22. The railroad connected the eastern and western divisions of the Pennsylvania Main Line Canal. Additional information on the historic site can be found on their website.