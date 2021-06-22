Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site summer program

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you are a history buff one program this summer can take you back in time.

The Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site is having demonstrations of what life was like working on the railroad.

The park has a lot to teach about local history in 1834.

Pennsylvania wanted to move people and goods across the state faster, so they opened a railroad across the Allegheny Mountains to connect the waterways, known as the Allegheny Portage Railroad.

It ran 36 miles from Hollidaysburg to Johnstown for over 20 years.

Using demonstrations, rangers hope to give folks today a taste of that world.

“The male rangers when they do theirs they actually show and demonstrate how you cut the stone, how you make the rope, and how you cut the logs, woman do the spinning wheel, show how you operate the spinning wheel, and then for natural dyes, you show the jars and the colors that came as a result of that particular dye,” Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site Park Ranger Elizabeth Shope said.

The park is open 7 days a week and the programs are running daily from 10 to 12 and 2 to 4 through September.