GALLITZIN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Portage Railroad held its annual Living History Day Saturday, July 17, offering free programs and demonstrations for the community.

Through the event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees could enjoy programs and demonstrations as well as participate in stone cutting, rope making, natural dyes and more.

The 2nd Pennsylvania, Company B- American Highlanders from the Mexican War (1846-1848) also told stories and perform black powder demonstrations throughout the day. Additionally, visitors were able to learn what it was like to work on the Allegheny Portage Railroad.

The Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site often host events every weekend, for more information about upcoming events, visit their website.