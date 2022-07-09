GALLITZIN, Pa (WTAJ) — A free presentation of For the Love of the Railroad: The Lasting Legacy of Railroads in America is taking place Saturday night.

Presented by Steven Lonergan, Park Ranger, the free “Evening on the Summit” program will be about an hour and looks to show how railroads helped fuel the economic growth in the United States.

The event will take place at the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site’s amphitheater at 8 p.m. If it rains, the show will be held inside the Visitor Center theater.

There will be history, songs, heroes, villains and legends of the railroads discussed. Additionally, the presentation will showcase just how those legends are being maintained into the 21st century.

For more information about the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, visit their website.