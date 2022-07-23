GALLITZIN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Portage Railroad is hosting another “Evening on the Summit” Saturday with a focus on Charles Dickens.

The show, presented by Doug Bosley, will be about Charles Dickens and his 1842 Trip to America and will take place at the Visitor Center Theater. The program is free and will start at 8 p.m and run for about an hour.

180 years ago, Charles Dickens traveled along the Main Line Canal and used the Allegheny Portage Railroad, so the program will highlight his experience on both the canal and railroad, along with the rest of his trip.

