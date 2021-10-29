Alleged victim of Somerset County DA withdraws PFA order

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The petition for a protection from abuse order against accused Somerset County District Attorney, Jeffrey Thomas was withdrawn Friday.

The victim’s attorney Matthew Zatko told the Somerset County Court that the bond conditions in Thomas’ criminal case provide greater protections than what the civil protection order could provide his client.

“In other words, if the defendant violates any of his criminal bail bond conditions, he goes to jail, Zatko said.” “In no way should any adverse inferences be drawn concerning this withdrawal of the civil petition.”

This comes after Thomas waived his formal arraignment in court as well as his right to a preliminary hearing. New charges of sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault were also introduced against Thomas while a felony rape charge was dropped.

Thomas was originally charged in September after state police said he physically and sexually assaulted a woman in her home. He was placed on temporary suspension by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and took leave on Oct. 6 to focus on the case, according to defense attorney Ryan M. Tutera.

In addition, the state Supreme Court temporarily suspended Thomas’ law license on Wednesday. He faces 50 years in prison if found guilty.

Thomas is not expected scheduled to appear in court until early next year.