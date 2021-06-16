Man arrested for alleged strangulation in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, (WTAJ) — A Woodland man was arrested in Clearfield County after police report that he was seen strangling someone in his car, then drove off with them.

Justin Martin, 28, of Woodland was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a witness told police he was in a car at Gio’s BBQ and they saw him strangling someone. Martin then left the area with the victim in the car with him.

Police were able to find Martin and he was placed in jail awaiting charges.