BROCKWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The date is set and the teams are ready. The 7th annual Frank Varischetti All-Star game kicks off on Friday, July 1.

The game will see the North team face the South team at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway at 7 p.m.

Seniors from the Class of 2022 were nominated and selected by the head coaches of teams that compete in the District 9 League.

Last year, two third-quarter touchdowns shot the South to a 14-12 win. The North leads the series 4-2.

Who are The North and The South?

The North includes:

Bradford,

Brockway,

Bucktail,

Cameron County,

Elk County Catholic,

Kane,

Otto-Eldred,

Port Allegany,

Ridgway,

St. Marys,

Smethport

St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek will coach the North squad.

The South includes:

Brookville,

Central Clarion,

DuBois,

Karns City,

Keystone,

Moniteau,

Punxsutawney,

Redbank Valley,

Union/AC Valley.

The South will be coached by Brad Dittman of Union/AC Valley

General admission tickets – $5 for adults, $2 for students – will be available at the gate. The concession stand will be open.

Prior to kickoff, Game Sponsors will present $1,000 scholarships to several players.

THE ROSTERS:

The North roster includes: Dalton Dixon and Jerid Wilmoth of Bradford; Peyton Maurer, Ethan Ward, Garrett Faust and Jalen Kosko of Brockway; Zach Pick and Dylan Cross of Bucktail; Dylan Rieder and Taylor Geitner of Cameron County; Jake Parrish and Dom Zambanini of Elk County Catholic; Harley Morris, Jake Costanzo and Cooper Nystrom of Kane; Gavin Jimerson, Chance Palmer and Jacob Coffman of Otto-Eldred; Chase Weimer, AJ Wiley and Payton Spencer of Port Allegany; Eric Salberg, Cam Marciniak, Domenic Allegretto, Dan Park and Hunter Wall of Ridgway; Alex Ognen, Brandon Higley and Noah Lent of Smethport, and Christian Coudriet, Tony Lewis, Colton Swanson and Connor Bullers of St. Marys.

The South team includes Tate Lindermuth of Brookville; Breckin Rex of Central Clarion; Brycen Dinkfelt, Christian Kirk and Justin Bankovich of DuBois; Luke Garing, Mason McNany, Aaron Taylor, TJ Vlassich, Josh Griffiths, Nathan Lessner and Zack Blair of Karns City; Hunter Shook, Landon Hurrelbrink, Nick Cosper and Gunnar Heeter of Keystone; Cooper Boozel of Moniteau; Gabe Kengersky, Logan Gotwald and Alex Phillips of Punxsutawney; Joe Mansfield, Brenden Shreckengost, Chris Marshall, Marquese Gardlock, Bryson Bain, Kolby Barrett and Kade Minnick of Redbank Valley, and Andrew Verostek and Carter Terwint of Union/AC Valley.

The Frank Varischetti Foundation, Brockway Area School District and Brockway Gridiron Association are the organizers of the event.