All PSU students to be tested for COVID-19 after start of in-person classes

This is Old Main on the Penn State University campus Friday, Nov 28, 2014 in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar )

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State plans to conduct universal COVID-19 testing during the first two weeks of classes for all students.

This includes students who are taking a fully remote or online course load while living in Centre County or within a 20-mile radius of a Penn State campus.

This is part of the university’s comprehensive COVID-19 strategy that was announced in January. It is the second round of universal testing after all students were required to test negative for COVID-19 before returning to campus.

TESTING TIMES AND DATES FOR ALL PSU CAMPUSES

  • Abington: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20 in the Athletic Building
  • Altoona: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19 in Adler Athletic Complex
  • Beaver: 2 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 16 in the gymnasium
  • Behrend: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19 in Erie Hall
  • Berks: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 and 19 in the Beaver Community Center
  • Brandywine: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 23 in the Commons/Athletic Center
  • Dickinson Law: 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 22 in Katz Hall
  • DuBois: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 23 in the Hiller Building
  • Fayette: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 23 in the Williams Building
  • Great Valley: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the Main Building
  • Greater Allegheny: 2 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 23 in the Frable Building
  • Harrisburg: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17 in the Capital Union Building
  • Hazleton: 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 24 and 1 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the Physical Education Building
  • Hershey: noon to 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 17 at the University Conference Center
  • Lehigh Valley: 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 22 and 2 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the Lehigh Valley Building
  • Mont Alto: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 25 in the Multipurpose Activities Building
  • New Kensington: 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 22 and 2 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the Athletic Center Gymnasium
  • Schuylkill: 2 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 23 in the Health and Wellness Building
  • Scranton: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 25 in Sherbine Lounge
  • Shenango: 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 15 and 2 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 in Sharon Hall
  • University Park: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Feb. 15 to Feb. 26 in the White Building
  • Wilkes-Barre: 2 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 8 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 in the Academic Commons
  • York: noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the Ruhl Student Community Center

