All PSU students to be tested for COVID-19 after start of in-person classes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State plans to conduct universal COVID-19 testing during the first two weeks of classes for all students.
This includes students who are taking a fully remote or online course load while living in Centre County or within a 20-mile radius of a Penn State campus.
This is part of the university’s comprehensive COVID-19 strategy that was announced in January. It is the second round of universal testing after all students were required to test negative for COVID-19 before returning to campus.
TESTING TIMES AND DATES FOR ALL PSU CAMPUSES
- Abington: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20 in the Athletic Building
- Altoona: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19 in Adler Athletic Complex
- Beaver: 2 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 16 in the gymnasium
- Behrend: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19 in Erie Hall
- Berks: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 and 19 in the Beaver Community Center
- Brandywine: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 23 in the Commons/Athletic Center
- Dickinson Law: 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 22 in Katz Hall
- DuBois: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 23 in the Hiller Building
- Fayette: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 23 in the Williams Building
- Great Valley: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the Main Building
- Greater Allegheny: 2 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 23 in the Frable Building
- Harrisburg: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17 in the Capital Union Building
- Hazleton: 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 24 and 1 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the Physical Education Building
- Hershey: noon to 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 17 at the University Conference Center
- Lehigh Valley: 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 22 and 2 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the Lehigh Valley Building
- Mont Alto: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 25 in the Multipurpose Activities Building
- New Kensington: 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 22 and 2 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the Athletic Center Gymnasium
- Schuylkill: 2 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 23 in the Health and Wellness Building
- Scranton: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 25 in Sherbine Lounge
- Shenango: 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 15 and 2 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 in Sharon Hall
- University Park: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Feb. 15 to Feb. 26 in the White Building
- Wilkes-Barre: 2 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 8 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 in the Academic Commons
- York: noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the Ruhl Student Community Center