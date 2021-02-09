All PSU students to be tested for COVID-19 after start of in-person classes

This is Old Main on the Penn State University campus Friday, Nov 28, 2014 in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar )

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State plans to conduct universal COVID-19 testing during the first two weeks of classes for all students.

This includes students who are taking a fully remote or online course load while living in Centre County or within a 20-mile radius of a Penn State campus.

This is part of the university’s comprehensive COVID-19 strategy that was announced in January. It is the second round of universal testing after all students were required to test negative for COVID-19 before returning to campus.

TESTING TIMES AND DATES FOR ALL PSU CAMPUSES