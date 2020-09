BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle accident near the I-99 and I-80 interchange in Centre County has caused all lanes to be shut down, according to PA 511.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-99 southbound between Exit: I-80 EAST/US 220 NORTH – WILLIAMSPORT and Exit 83 – PA 550. All lanes closed. — 511PA StateCollege (@511PAStateColl) September 19, 2020

The alert says the accident happened on I-99 northbound, between exit 83 and the I-80 East/Williamsport interchange.

It is unclear if there are injuries at this time. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.