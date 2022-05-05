ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Children are invited to learn about all things safety with UPMC Altoona’s upcoming event, Kids’ Safety Day.

On Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. kids will get the opportunity to learn about various safety topics, talk and visit with local first responders as well as take a look at their vehicles and even get the chance to win prizes.

Besides the chance to learn and talk about all things safety there will be plenty of other activities such as face painting, a kids’ bicycle and AMTRYKE course, music, concussion goggle demo, food trucks and even a safety seat raffle along with a child safety seat check station. Kids are also invited to bring their bicycles and there will also be helmet fittings and giveaways.

The event takes place at the Station Medical Centre Parking Lot located by 17th Street and 9th Street in Altoona and is free for children of all ages.