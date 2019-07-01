All-inclusive playground to be built in Curwensville

CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An adaptive playground is planned for Irvin Park in Curwensville.

A three-phase project would add accessible equipment for children of all abilities to use.

“There will be things for people that maybe are physically challenged, and they can also play with kids that do not have those challenges,” project manager Dee Holland said. “It will be all-inclusive for everyone.”

The first phase is to add a wheelchair accessible swing set by the end of summer.

The entire project is being funded mostly by community donations.

The Puzzuto’s Story

Tom and Regina Puzzuto’s son Gavin has cerebral palsy.

“He’s just like any other kid, really,” Regina Puzzuto said. “We treat him just like any other kid. He’s happy. He smiles all the time.”

Except his wheelchair prevents him from playing like any other kid.

“We’ve taken him to amusement parks and he loves to spin on the teacups and spin in his wheelchair, things like that,” Regina said. “We just thought it would be awesome if there was a park locally that you can take him to to be able to do those things.”

The Puzzutos brought the idea to Curwensville Borough Council.

A committee of people formed to make the park project possible.

“There’s very little he can do to have fun, so this is going to be a big impact for us,” Regina said.

The Bloom’s Story

Jessica and Jonathan Bloom’s son Christian was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 15 months.

“He can’t do a lot of the day to day on his own,” Jessica Bloom said. “He needs a lot of help and support.”

When they heard about the park project, they were excited to have a place Christian could play.

“It will give him an opportunity to play with other kids and other kids to play with him too so they don’t feel left out,” Jonathan Bloom said.

Jessica said the accessible playground in Irvin Park will give families a much-needed place to play close to home.

“There’s parks around, but it’s kind of a distance, but when you already travel all the time, it’s kind of a lot,” Jessica said. “So it will be nice to have it right down the street.”

How to help

Most of the project is being completely funded by donations.

Multiple business owners in the area have stepped in to hold fundraisers.

Tess Bloom works at her mother’s business, the Blue Kow, and owns her own yoga business.

Proceeds of the Farmer’s Markets and Bloom’s yoga classes go toward the park.

Bloom is also hosting a Blueberry Festival on July 20 to raise even more.

“It’s very important for us to raise money and to gain donations to bring people to Curwensville and to show them our special community and to bring people together,” Tess Bloom said.

Borough council member Robert Moore is organizing a park bash for August 31.

“Just to see the faces on the little kids, to see the smile on their faces that they have something they can play with just like the other kids, that will make me very happy,” Moore said.

You can also donate to the park project by clicking here.