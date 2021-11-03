All Giant Eagle, GetGo locations to close on Thanksgiving Day

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — All Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations as well as the company’s transportation and retail support centers will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving Day.

The company announced that the decision to close was in part to give Team Members the opportunity to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.

“Our Team Members have been working tirelessly to provide a safe shopping environment for our guests while ensuring access to essential food, fuel and medicines. We cannot thank them enough for the dedication they have shown day in and day out,” Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski said.

Frequent shoppers are encouraged to plan for their holiday grocery needs and holiday fuel in advance. Supermarket and GetGo locations will resume normal operating hours on Friday, Nov. 26.