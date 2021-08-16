All counties now ‘high’ or ‘substantial’ for COVID transmission in our region, masks highly advised by CDC

(WTAJ) — All 10 counties in the WTAJ viewing region are in the “high” or “substantial” category of COVID-19 transmission according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Blair County entered the “substantial” level of transmission Friday as Somerset County was placed back in that category as well.

Cameron and Jefferson Counties were recently added to the “high” category with Bedford and Clearfield counties after analyzing the positivity rate of new COVID-19 cases from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14.

Cambria, Centre, Elk, Blair, Somerset and Huntingdon counties are currently in the “substantial” category.

For the counties with a substantial or high level of transmission, the CDC recommends that people wear masks indoors, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Pennsylvania map from the CDC county tracker. (Blue-Low, Yellow-Moderate, Orange-Substantial, Red-High)

Sullivan County is currently the only one in Pennsylvania in the “low” level.

As of this writing, vaccine data shows 63.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated in the commonwealth, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health also reported more than 1,000 new COVID cases daily in August.

