All Central Pa. counties reach ‘high’ transmission for COVID-19

(WTAJ) — All 10 counties in the WTAJ viewing region have reached the “high” category of COVID-19 transmission according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Aug. 29, Centre County moved from “substantial” to “high,” joining Somerset and Huntingdon counties, the last two to increase in transmission level. A full map of Pennsylvania data is below:

Pennsylvania map from the CDC county tracker. (Blue-Low, Yellow-Moderate, Orange-Substantial, Red-High)

COUNTIES IN HIGH TRANSMISSION

Bedford

Blair

Cambria

Cameron

Centre

Clearfield

Elk

Huntingdon

Jefferson

Somerset

Across Pennsylvania, Clinton, Bradford and Pike are the only remaining counties marked “substantial.” There are no counties that remain in the “low” or “moderate” ranges.

According to CDC guidance, people in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission levels should resume wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Recent data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) shows 3,790 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, Aug. 27 bringing state totals to 1,291,831 known cases since the start of the pandemic.