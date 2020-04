BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Centre County, all Memorial Day festivities planned in Boalsburg have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

This includes the fire company’s carnival leading up to Memorial Day and all other activities, such as the Memorial Day Race.

A virtual service is planned for 6 pm on Memorial Day.

More details on that service will be posted on “Memorial Day in Boalsburg’s” Facebook page.

This is the first time the fireman’s carnival will be canceled in it’s 50 year history.