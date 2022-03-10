STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A second ALDI location will be coming to State College.

The store will open at 780 Benner Pike will have between 20-25 employees when it opens. ALDI originally had an opening date set for March 24, but now that date has been moved and there hasn’t been another date set for the opening day yet.

“ALDI works hard to meet the expected grand opening date”, ALDI said in a statement. “However, to ensure the new State College store provides customers with the best shopping experience possible, ALDI has shifted the opening date from March 24.”

ALDI Saxonburg Division Vice President JR Perry said that ALDI’s store size really helps to make shopping for customers much easier.

“The consistent size of ALDI stores across the country is a part of our formula for success,” Perry said in a statement. “Every ALDI has a similar, easy-to-navigate layout, so you’ll always feel like you’re shopping at your local store.”

He cited that the 12,000 square feet of space is what helps make ALDI so easy to navigate.