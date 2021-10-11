Aldi Grocery Store set to open in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new Aldi grocery store will open on North Atherton Street in State College on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The supermarket chain will be the first to open in the Patton Crossing development. The development is a commercial and residential center that holds almost 160,000 square feet of building space for stores and hotels.

More information on specific grocery items and how to purchase groceries through delivery or pick-up services can be found on the Aldi website.