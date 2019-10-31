Aldi brand frozen raspberries on recall

(WTAJ) — There is a voluntarily recall of packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at Aldi Grocery Stores and frozen raspberries Raleys Family of Fine Stores.

These berries have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

This voluntary recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution due to a positive test result taken as part of a Government sampling program.

There have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary and precautionary recall to date.