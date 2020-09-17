Alabama man charged in Monday night hit-and-run in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Alabama truck driver is facing charges in connection to a hit and run in Johnstown Monday night.

According to a criminal complaint, Joseph Martin, 52, was driving on Roosevelt Boulevard and while switching lanes, struck another driver causing them to spin out into the center barrier.

The driver says the grey tractor trailer continued driving down Route 56 toward Richland Township.

Another driver who witnessed the accident followed the truck that was later pulled over on Jari Drive near the post office.

Police said Martin denied hitting anything and claimed the damage to his truck was old, but police found silver paint from Martin’s vehicle on the vehicle struck.

A passenger in the vehicle struck was taken to Conemaugh Hospital for treatment.

Martin is being charged with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle and two summary traffic summaries.