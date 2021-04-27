WATCH: Aircraft helps battle brush fire in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple units and an aircraft battled a large brush fire in Clearfield County Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was at 439 Clearfield St. in Cooper Township. Crews were dispatched at 1:25 p.m. and as of 3:30 p.m. the fire is contained and under control, according to dispatch. The aircraft was used to drop water onto the fire.

Video credit: Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company. This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as we learn more information.

