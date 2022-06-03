SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman and her boyfriend are facing felony charges for allegedly stealing and cashing out gold coins from a care-dependent woman worth $7,000.

On Thursday, June 2, state police in Somerset went to the 200 block of Bridle Road in Jefferson Township for a report of a verbal domestic situation. They soon discovered that several coins had been taken from the property within the past year and cashed in at Treasure Trove Coin and Jewelry in Altoona, according to charges filed.

It’s reported 19-year-old Joelle Knopsnyder, the woman’s aide, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Delmer Donivan, allegedly found four gold coins in a small box with authentication notes that belonged to the woman in one of the rooms in the house in the spring of 2021.

Knopsnyder admitted that she and Donivan took the coins because they were “in a financial crisis” and took them to be appraised and then split the money, troopers noted during an interview.

Donivan explained to police in his interview that he stayed at the home from time to time while Knopsnyder was working. Donivan also alleged that he was hesitant to take the coins, but he agreed. A week later, he said they sold the coins for $7,000.

Donivan told troopers that he used approximately $200 of the money for cigarettes and that Knopsnyder used the rest over the past year, according to the affidavit.

Further into the investigation, Knopsnyder told police that Donivan had been physically abusive toward her in recent months, and he was told not to return to the woman’s home while Knopsnyder was working. On Wednesday, Donivan allegedly grabbed her and would not let her leave his house, causing minor bruising. Police noted Knopsnyder did have bruising on her.

Knopsnyder and Donivan were both arraigned on felony counts of theft and financial exploitation of an older adult/care-dependant person. Donivan faces an additional charge for harassment.

Knopsnyder’s bail was set at $5,000 while Donivan’s was set at $50,000. Both of them are lodged in Somerset County Prison.