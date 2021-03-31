Aggressive driving patrols starting in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County DUI Task Force will be conducting aggressive driving patrols throughout the County.

The task force, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Aggressive Driving Campaign, will be working to keep roadways safe by ticketing drivers who exhibit aggressive behaviors.

These behaviors include speeding, tailgating, improper passing, disobeying road signs and traffic lights, and weaving in and out of traffic. Distracted driving can also result in aggressive driving.

County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer and the Cambria County DUI Task Force urge drivers to keep a few things in mind:

• Do not text, talk on the phone, or eat while driving

• Abide by all speed limits on roadways and in work zones

• Stay calm and remain alert

• Wear your seatbelt at all times

• Follow all road signs and traffic signals

• Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

• Do not make obscene gestures to other motorists or retaliate in any way to bad drivers

The patrols are planned to run through April 25.