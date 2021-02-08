AG: State College cold case solved, arrest made

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The cold case involving the death of a Pine Grove Mills woman in 2016 has been solved, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Jean Tuggy, 60, was shot in her home on Jan. 21, 2016. A South Carolina man, Christopher Kowalski, 35 has been arrested for her murder.

“Jean died more than five years ago and her family has not had closure since,” said AG Shapiro. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of our lawyers, investigators, and fellow members of law enforcement who never gave up on this case, the arrest of Christopher Kowalski is the first step toward putting her murderer behind bars. The Tuggy family has waited too long for justice, but we hope this news helps them heal.”

Kowalski was Tuggy’s former coworker at Wegman’s, according to the AG’s office. He moved to Charleston County in South Carolina following the murder. When he was taken into custody, he confessed to the murder, according to Shapiro.

He will be extradited to Pennsylvania to be prosecuted.