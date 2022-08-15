STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has filed charges against a State College restaurant owner after an investigation revealed they failed to pay over $600k in back taxes over the course of five years.

On Aug. 3 the AG Office received a copy of a report by the Department of Revenue investigating business owner Yean Ngan, 33, of State College. Investigators said Ngan failed to pay a total of $606,336.45 in taxes from 2017 to 2022.

Ngan owns the restaurant Little Szechuan located at 228 West College Avenue along with two former businesses, Little College Food Court and Tea-Time State College, that shut down in Aug. 2021.

Over the course of five years, multiple audits were conducted. The investigation revealed Ngan failed to comply after numerous citations were issued, according to the criminal complaint.

Through interviews, investigators also learned Ngan failed to pay back the funds because she did not have the money to. She also admitted that instead of paying the trust fund taxes, she would use the funds for business operations, according to the criminal complaint.

Ngan faces a slew of charges of theft, failing to remit sales/tax file returns, and willful failure to timely file employer withholding returns.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Ngan is out on unsecured bail of $50,000 and she has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 24