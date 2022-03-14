BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday that his office has filed suit against Diane Comrey, doing business as “Earthcare & Conservation.”

Comrey reportedly sold herself as someone who could prepare and submit nutrient management plans and other official documents to support government agencies on behalf of farmers through “Earthcare & Conservation.” Preparing and submitting this information ensures farms are operating legally and qualifies them for certain government reimbursement programs.

Comrey repeatedly accepted money to do this critical work, and by failing to provide the services farmers paid for, violated consumer protection laws, according to Shapiro.

Comrey was hired by a farmer in Bedford County who paid her $4,000 for her services, according to the filing. She submitted the plan to the farmer only after threats of legal action. However, it’s reported the plan she submitted was full of errors and missing basic requirements, causing the local conservation district to require the farmer to resubmit the plan.

Comrey’s resubmitted plan also failed to meet basic statutory standards and threatened serious financial harm to the farmer’s operations as a result of the delays, Shapiro said.

Another farmer from Dauphin County hired Comrey in 2019, paying her $4,266 to complete a plan and submit that plan to the necessary government agencies. After 18 months of continued attempts to contact her, Shapiro said he finally heard from Comrey only for her to cancel their meeting to deliver the plans. All of the farmer’s requests for a refund have been ignored by Comrey.

“Pennsylvania’s farmers trusted Comrey to complete and submit important plans on their behalf, plans that could make or break their farming operations,” Shapiro said. “When she took their money and failed to deliver, she betrayed the trust of Pennsylvanians working in an already tightly pinched industry.”

Any Pennsylvanian who has paid for goods and services that haven’t been delivered should file a complaint at attorneygeneral.gov or via email at scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

“I will always take action to protect our consumers and our farmers,” Shapiro said. “I would like to thank the Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Agriculture for their help in bringing this lawsuit.”